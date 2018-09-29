  • search

Next year’s Kumbh Mela will give glimpse of good governance in UP

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 29: The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that the Kumbh mela to be held in Allahabad next year will give a "glimpse" of its government's good governance in the state.

    Devotees take holy dip in the Ganges during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Allahabad
    State BJP spokesperson Chandramohan also said an unprecedented positive atmosphere is building up for the Kumbh mela next year.

    "The atmosphere of good governance in the state, which has been brought about by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has changed the picture and perception of people about Uttar Pradesh. This has attracted foreign investors as well as tourists," he told reporters.

    Chandramohan also said, "In a bid to link people from every section of the society and from every region of the state, the state government will be organising five "ideological Kumbhs" which will be held in Lucknow (Yuva Kumbh), Varanasi (Paryavaran Kumbh), Vrindawan (Matru Kumbh), Ayodhya (Samrasta Kumbh) and Sanskriti Kumbh (Prayag)."

    The state BJP spokesperson said the chief minister himself was monitoring all the preparations pertaining to the Kumbh mela.

    "The preparations for the Kumbh Mela will give a new identity to Uttar Pradesh in the world and also give people a glimpses into the good governance in the state," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 13:50 [IST]
