Next CDS of India: Rajnath Singh to receive list of probables soon

New Delhi, Dec 18: A list of probables for the post of Chief of Defence Staff will be sent soon to Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. The government is currently finalising a panel comprising senior commanders from the Army, Indian Air Force and Navy to choose a successor for General Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS who tragically died in an air crash earlier this month.

OneIndia had reported earlier this month that thegovernment will draw up a panel comprising senior commanders from the Army, Indian Air Force and Navy. The panel would then meet and finalise on the name of the new CDS and then send the recommendation to Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh for approval.

Once approved by Singh, the same would be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, following which a final decision would be taken. Officials cited above said that there would be no delay whatsoever in the decision making as the post is an extremely crucial one.

The overall merit cum seniority is what would be considered before appointing a new CDS. The rules say that all service chiefs can be considered for the post. Its says that a General who can provide sound and single point advise to the government can be considered for the post of CDS.

Four names in contention for next Chief of Defence Staff

While General M M Naravane is the frontrunner for the post, the government is unlikely to take any decision in this regard immediately. General Naravane is set to retire as the Indian Army Chief in April and making him the CDS immediately would cause problems in the Army ranks. Moreover the government would not want any shake up in the Indian Army at this critical juncture when the problems along the China and Pakistan border is at an all time high.

Earlier this week General Naravane assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee that comprises the three service chiefs.

The post fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

General Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs, the people cited above said.

India may get its new CDS only by April

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30.

Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:21 [IST]