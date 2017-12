Lawyer of international repute, Harish Salve, grabbed global attention for successfully representing India at International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Owing to his arguments the ICJ ordered a provisional stay on Jadhav's execution until a final verdict is declared.

For this case, he charged only Rs. 1(INR) in legal fees. India Today magazine ranked him 43rd in India's 50 Most powerful people of 2017 list.

OneIndia News