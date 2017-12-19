Newsmakers 2017: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman, Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani topped Forbes's annual list of India's 100 richest tycoons. His net worth is 38 billion dollars. He retained his number one spot as the world's richest Indian for the tenth consecutive year.

Mukesh Ambani Chairman of the RIL group of Industries. PTI photo
His wealth increased by 67 percent from $22.7 billion in 2016. The telecom unit Reliance Jio's massive success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch. RIL's share price has risen over the last year on the back of the company's improved refining margins.

