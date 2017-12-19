Newsmakers 2017: Rajnish Kumar, a decisive banker

Rajnish Kumar, 59, is the fourth chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender. He has excellent grasp of the situation and a quick decision maker.

Kumar who joined the bank in 1980, worked in several areas including retail banking, large and mid-corporate, international banking, project finance and merchant banking (as he was the chief executive officer of SBI Caps the merchant banking arm of SBI) and also was posted in remote areas like in North-East States where he was a chief general manager.

As a managing director of SBI's national banking group, he was instrumental in pushing retail credit and financial inclusion.

OneIndia News