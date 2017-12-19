Newsmakers 2017: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit Leader who belongs to Kanpur and was born in Paraukh village in the Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh. He comes from a modest background and worked his way from the ground to the top of the political pyramid.

He has served as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's SC and ST wings and served two terms in Rajya Sabha-1994-2000 and 2000- 2006. He has also been the national spokesperson of the BJP. A distinguished statesman and orator, Kovind has addressed the United Nations as India's representative in 2002.

Largely seen as an affable man, he has had a quiet innings as the governor of Bihar, a post that he took up in August 2015. He has donated his ancestral house to the villagers of his native village (Paraunkh village) as a "Marriage Hall or Community Hall".

On June 20, he was elected as the 14th President of India.

OneIndia News