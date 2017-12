Indian Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi was caught in the eye of the storm for using a Kashmiri man as a 'human shield' during April 9 by-polls in Srinagar. The officer had been awarded the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation (COAS) card for "sustained efforts in CI (counterinsurgency) operations".

However, Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Commission asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to a local youth who was tied to the bonnet of an army jeep.

OneIndia News