Newsmakers 2017: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys appointed Salil Parekh chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company with effect from January 2, 2018.

Parekh, who holds Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini.

The software major's full-time CEO post was vacant ever since Vishal Sikka resigned on August 18, stating that he could not continue to work amid "malicious personal attacks". The company's Board had then blamed its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy for Sikka's dramatic resignation.

Interim CEO U.B. Pravin Rao will step down on Jan. 2 and revert to his former role of Chief Operating Officer and whole-time director.

OneIndia News