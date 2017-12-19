Newsmakers 2017: Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to ICJ

Dalveer Bhandari was first elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - the principal judicial organ of the UN in 2012 for the remaining term of a judge who quit prematurely. He was reelected as a judge of the ICJ making him the third Indian to secure a prominent position in a United Nations (UN) body.

The ICJ has 15 judges who serve for nine years, and five of them retire every three years.

Judge Bhandari's new full term of nine years will begin on February 6, 2018. After the election in New York, Judge Bhandari left for The Hague, Netherlands, where the court is located. Of the six principal organs of the U.N., the ICJ is the only one not located in New York.

Bhandari is the fourth Indian judge to be elected to the ICJ after B.N. Rau, Nagendra Singh and R.S. Pathak.

