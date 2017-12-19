Newsmakers 2017: Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinathuni Viswanath

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Veteran Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter Kasinathuni Viswanath was awarded the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema, at the 64th National Film Awards.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner veteran Telugu filmmaker K Vishwanath. PTI photo
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner veteran Telugu filmmaker K Vishwanath. PTI photo

In a film career spanning sixty years, Viswanath has directed fifty-three feature films in a variety of genres, including films based on performing arts, visual arts, and aesthetics. His film, Sankarabharanam, is one of India's most memorable classics, which was appreciated across the world. He cousin of singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

newsmakers 2017, telugu, dadasaheb phalke award

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.