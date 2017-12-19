Newsmakers 2017: Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinathuni Viswanath

Veteran Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter Kasinathuni Viswanath was awarded the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema, at the 64th National Film Awards.

In a film career spanning sixty years, Viswanath has directed fifty-three feature films in a variety of genres, including films based on performing arts, visual arts, and aesthetics. His film, Sankarabharanam, is one of India's most memorable classics, which was appreciated across the world. He cousin of singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

OneIndia News