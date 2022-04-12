YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New York shooting: Not probing as “act of terrorism”, says Cops after releasing description of suspect

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, Apr 12: The New Year cops are not investigating the Brooklyn subway shooting incident as an "act of terrorism", New York Police Department said on Tuesday.

    New York shooting: Not probing as “act of terrorism”, says Cops after releasing description of suspect

    Speaking to media, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell urged the people of New York to share photos or videos of the incident with law enforcement, as the suspect is still at large.

    A man wearing a gas mask took a canister out of his bag and opened it at 8:24 am (local time), as the Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th Street subway, she said. "The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," Sewell stated.

    Giving a description of the suspect, she said that the suspect is a Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction-type vest with a hooded gray sweatshirt. "The accused filled the train with smoke and opened fire on the passengers. He was reportedly a Black male, 5'5" tall, with a heavy build. Wearing a green construction-type vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt," said Sewell.

    The commissioner confirmed that the shooting happened inside the subway car. "The suspect was in the train car. The shooting began in the train car," Sewell said.

    Sewell said there was no known motive at this time. "We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," she said.

    "Tranquility and normalness was disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted.

    The governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant. "This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said.

    The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan.

    More NEW YORK News  

    Read more about:

    new york united states

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 23:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X