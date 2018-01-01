New year 2018: Kudos to Bengaluru Police for impeccable bandobast

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

On the eve of new year, a reveller tweeted the Bengaluru City Police, " Dear @BlrCityPolice actually brigade road fills with a lot of cops, more than the people." Then a prompt reply came from the police, "to celebrate Happy New Year2018 peacefully".

Bengaluru city Police were floored with the appreciation for their impeccable security arrangements keeping in view last year shameful incident which shook the conscience of the nation.

New year 2018: Kudos to Bengaluru Police for impeccable bandobast
New year celebration is going peacefully in brigade road. Courtesy: @DCPCentralBCP

The elaborate bandobast in the city included drone camera surveillance, night vision binoculars, CCTV, LED screens, patrol vehicles and mobilisation of a maximum number of officers and staff.

Across the city, a 15,000-strong security force was deployed and a large number of the personnel were at Brigade Road and M.G. Road to avert incidents.

Bengaluru police tweeted, "This New Year's Eve, if you are not feeling safe, if any miscreant is troubling you and calling someone is not your option, then just one click on Suraksha app. We will be there at your assistance."

At the stroke of midnight, bandobust was personally supervised by Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru East Additional Commissioner of Police on Central Business District roads.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bengaluru, karnataka, new year, bengaluru police

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.