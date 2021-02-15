Toolkit case: Disha Ravi first to be arrested, more to come say Delhi Police

New Labour Laws: Latest update on wages for working overtime

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The government is preparing to implement a new Labour Law and once it comes into effect, there would be improved rules for the country's labour market.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the government may change the existing time limit of overtime under the new law and working more than 15 minutes beyond the scheduled hours will be considered as overtime.

The companies will have to pay their employees for this. This would mean that an employee would be paid overtime if he or she works even 15 minutes more than the scheduled work hours.

Labour ministry likely to give shape to National Employment Policy by December

Currently the time limit to get paid overtime is half an hour or more beyond the scheduled working hours. The Ministry of Labour has consulted with all stakeholders regarding the new laws. The process is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

Under the new law, companies should ensure that their employees get PF and ESI and no company can deny the same stating that the employees have come through a contractor or third party. Apart from this, those working under contract or third party will get full salary.