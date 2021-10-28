New ISI chief: Gen Bajwa showed Imran Khan who is the boss of Pakistan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: The decision by Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to notify Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the next ISI chief is a clear sign that the army continues to be in complete control of the country.

The new spymaster will replace Lt. General Faiz Hameed next month. The notification by the Prime Minister's Office comes after nearly three weeks of a face-off between the military and the government.

On October 6, Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Bajwa had reshuffled the top military brass and while doing so, he transferred Lt. Gen Hameed to Peshawar as the corps commander. He also appointed the Karachi corps commander. Lt. General Anjum as the ISI chief.

However Imran Khan was reluctant to notify the appointment and this had strained the relations with the military. However Khan had to tow the line of the army chief. This has now led to strong speculation that General Bajwa may most likely continue to head the military beyond November 2022. He took over as the army chief on November 29 2016.

While the army chief had made his decision on the new ISI chief, Khan remained reluctant and said that he wanted the due process to be followed. He was trying to suggest that he did not want to replace Lt. General Hameed as the ISI chief. To be sure, General Bajwa had sent a list of names to be appointed as the next ISI chief so that the PM could interview them. However, this was just a way to help Khan save face, but in reality the message was clear and the army wanted only Lt. General Anjum as the next ISI chief.

However on October 26th it became clear that the army had had its way. The PM's office said in a tweet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI.

During this process a list of officers was received from ministry of Defence. Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today, the PM's office also tweeted.

After this detailed consultative process, name of Lt..Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on 20th November, 2021, another tweet read.

Thursday, October 28, 2021