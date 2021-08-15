New India to Self-reliant India: A look at PM Modi’s previous Independence Day speeches

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver eight straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. PM Modi's speech is likely to begin at around 7:30am after he unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

All eyes will be on what the prime minister says as his August 15 addresses have often been marked by big announcements, his government's achievements and bringing to people's attention what he believes to be the major challenges facing the country.

Make In India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first Independence Day Speech

Addressing the nation for the first time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 68th Independence Day, PM Modi called upon all citizens to contribute to the cause of building national character. PM Modi stated that he was addressing them not as "Pradhan Mantri" but as "Pradhan Sewak" - the first servant.

In a major new scheme to universalize banking access and financial inclusion, the Prime Minister announced the Pradhanmantri Jan-Dhan Yojana which will provide for a bank account, a debit card and an insurance amount of Rs. one lakh, to poor families.

A nationwide "Skill India" movement will be initiated to provide skills which ensure employability.

The Prime Minister also announced a vision of "Come and Make in India" inviting manufacturers from across the world to invest in India, and help boost Indias industrial growth.

Stressing on the need for cleanliness, the Prime Minister announced his governments resolve for "Swachh Bharat" and set 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as target to reach the goal.

In a related initiative, the Prime Minister said the first step towards "Swachh Bharat" begins with immediate effect, through a commitment to build toilets in all schools, including separate toilets for girls, within one year.

The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, under which each Member of Parliament would be invited to make one model village in his constituency, by 2016.

PM Modi announced that a new institution would be created to replace the Planning Commission. This new institution would respect the federal structure of the country.

Start-Up Team India call in 2015

During the second Independence Day speech, PM Modi highlighted the resolve of 125 crore Indians, as "Team India", to root out corruption, and to make India a developed Nation by 2022 - the 75th anniversary of independence.

The Prime Minister announced the "Start-Up India" initiative, which would encourage entrepreneurship among the youth of India. He said each of the 1.25 lakh bank branches, should encourage at least one Dalit or Adivasi entrepreneur, and at least one woman entrepreneur. "Start-Up India, Stand-Up India," the Prime Minister said.

On the long-standing demand from ex-serviceman for One-Rank, One-Pension, the Prime Minister reiterated that the demand had been accepted by the Government "in-principle." He said the modalities were being worked out with stakeholders, and he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government's resolve to make India a developed Nation by 2022, with a house and access to basic services like electricity, to all. He said the Government had resolved to connect with electricity, all the 18,500 villages which still remain without power, within the next 1000 days. He also reiterated his vision for the development of eastern India.

2016: GST, Mudra Loan, One Nation, One Grid, One Price

PM Modi's longest Independence Day speech was the one in 2016, where he spoke on the need for converting Swaraj into Suraaj. He also hailed schemes like One Nation, One Grid, One Price, GST, renewable energy, Per Drop Per Crop, Mudra Loan Scheme and Iran's Chabhar Port.

A strong society is built only on the edifice of social justice. Therefore, it is our duty to lay emphasis on social justice. Whether they be Dalits, the downtrodden, the exploited, the deprived, my Adivasi brothers, the rural population, the urban population, the literate or the illiterate, the small or the big- the 125 crores of our fellow countrymen constitute our family. We together have to take forward our country and we all have to work in the same direction.

2017: PM Modi bats for New India

PM Modi called for New India where there is equal opportunity for all; where modern science and technology play an important role in bringing glory for the nation in the global arena.

More than 14 thousand villages that were hitherto shrouded in darkness even after Independence, have been provided with electricity. Bank accounts of 29 crore people have been opened, more than 9 crore farmers have got Soil Health Card. More than 2 crore poor mothers and sisters are no longer using the fuel wood and using LPG gas stove NOW.

The poor tribals have gained faith in the system. The person at the last mile of development now joins the mainstream and the nation is marching ahead.

More than 8 crore loans have been sanctioned without guarantee to the youth for self-employment. The interest on bank loans have been lowered. Inflation is under control. If a person belonging to the middle-class wants to build his house, then he gets a loan at a lower rate of interest. In this way, the country is moving forward and people are joining the movement.

2018: Permanent Commission for Women

During his 2018, Independence Day speech, PM Modi announced the grant of Permanent Commission for the appointment of women officers in Short Service Commission of Indian Armed Forces. The process will be transparent and similar to the selection process of male officers. This is a gift from my side from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to the daughters who are in uniformed services and have dedicated their lives to the nation, he said.

PM Modi also announced the launch of Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan so that the poor man, the common man gets free treatment for serious diseases and he can be admitted to big hospitals free of cost. The Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana will cover 10 crore families of the country.

In his 82-minute Independence Day speech, PM Modi said the county will be able to send an Indian into the space.

In 2019, PM Modi announces Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

In his first speech after his emphatic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi highlighted the works of his government including abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A, the passing of triple talaq Bill, among others. He also said the decision to repeal Article 370 was a step towards fulfilling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream.

He also announced the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to "further sharpen coordination between the forces".

"Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),"PM Modi said in his I-Day speech.

"This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said.

Corona Disaster was main focus in 2020 speech

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, on the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about various issues ranging from management of the covid-19 pandemic, measures to boost domestic manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, steps to revive the economy with a focus on middle class people .

PM Modi thanked the frontline corona workers, also highlighted the efforts being made by the Government of India to help poor and migrated workers during the lockdown phase and encouraged India to become self-reliant even if people had doubts about it. Giving the mantra of 'vocal for local', he said the 'Make in India' concept had now become 'Make in India to Make for the World' initiative.

Sunday, August 15, 2021, 0:52 [IST]