New Delhi exposes Pak plan to subvert local polls in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: New Delhi has shared a dossier with some of the foreign envoys in the national capital, detailing the continued terror campaign by Pakistan against India.

Foreign secretary, Harsh Shringla briefed the envoys of the United States, Russia, France and Japan about the latest attempt by Pakistan to strike big in Jammu and Kashmir. He briefed them about the latest incident in which four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had infiltrated the border with an intention of striking big and disrupting the elections in the Union Territory. The four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces on November 19.

Sources tell OneIndia that Shringla shared how investigations the revealed a Pakistan imprint and the terrorists belonged to Pakistan. It was a part of Pakistan's ongoing terror campaign against India in Jammu and Kashmir, Shringla also said. The current year witnessed 200 terror attacks, while 199 terrorists had been shot dead, Shringla told the envoys during the meeting.

Tunnel used by JeM terrorists to sneak into India clearly engineered by Pakistan establishment

He also conveyed New Delhi's concerns about the sustained efforts by Pakistan to destabilise thee situation in Jammu and Kashmir and subvert the local elections. The eight phase DDC elections are scheduled to commence on 28. This would be the first electoral exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 and re-organised J&K as a Union Territory.