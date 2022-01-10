For Quick Alerts
New Covid curbs in UP: Government and private employees to work at 50 per cent capacity
India
Lucknow, Jan 10: In the wake of rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.
If anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials.
- The Yogi government has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices.
- Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening.
- In both government and private hospitals, work from home should be encouraged.
- In hospitals, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases.
- Tele-consultation should be encouraged.
- Efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month.
- In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately.
Uttar Pradesh has a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation.
Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 15:05 [IST]