New Covid curbs in UP: Government and private employees to work at 50 per cent capacity

Lucknow, Jan 10: In the wake of rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

If anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials.

The Yogi government has directed officials to implement 50 per cent attendance of employees, except for essential services departments, in both government and private offices.

Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening.

In both government and private hospitals, work from home should be encouraged.

In hospitals, online appointment should be given for OPD and patients should be called in hospitals in special cases.

Tele-consultation should be encouraged.

Efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent vaccination keeping in mind assembly polls beginning next month.

In districts, which are going to polls everyone should be vaccinated 10 days in advance and a plan in this regard should be chalked out immediately.

Uttar Pradesh has a total 33,946 active cases of coronavirus in the state of which 33,563 are in home isolation.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 15:05 [IST]