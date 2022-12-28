YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    New Covid-19 wave to hit India as cases may witness a surge

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The next 40 days are crucial for India as officials predict the Covid-19 cases to surge in the country.

    New Delhi, Dec 28: A new wave of Covid-19 cases are likely to hit India. The next 40 days are crucial as the officials predict the cases to surge in the next 40 days in the country.

    "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official told PTI.

    New Covid-19 wave to hit India as cases may witness a surge

    However, the severity of the infection is less, according to the news agency sources in the Health Ministry. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

    Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

    The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

    The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 subvariant is very high and an infected person can further infect 16 persons.

    The world is alarmed by the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China where the country is registering over 10 lakh daily cases. The massive increase in the cases is attributed to the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

    China decided to relax the Covid curb in view of unprecedented protests in the country as angry citizens hit the streets over its zero Covid policy.

    On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X