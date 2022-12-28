New Covid-19 wave to hit India as cases may witness a surge

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to be priced at Rs 800 per dose in pvt markets, Rs 325 per dose for govts

India

oi-Prakash KL

The next 40 days are crucial for India as officials predict the Covid-19 cases to surge in the country.

New Delhi, Dec 28: A new wave of Covid-19 cases are likely to hit India. The next 40 days are crucial as the officials predict the cases to surge in the next 40 days in the country.

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," an official told PTI.

However, the severity of the infection is less, according to the news agency sources in the Health Ministry. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

The official sources said the transmissibility of this BF.7 subvariant is very high and an infected person can further infect 16 persons.

The world is alarmed by the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China where the country is registering over 10 lakh daily cases. The massive increase in the cases is attributed to the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

China decided to relax the Covid curb in view of unprecedented protests in the country as angry citizens hit the streets over its zero Covid policy.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.