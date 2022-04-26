Netflix, I&B Ministry to develop creative ecosystem for post-production, VFX, animation: Thakur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 26: As part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 12th March 2021, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur today launched 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya', a short video series created in collaboration with OTT platform, Netflix. Also present at the occasion were Minister of State, Dr L Murugan, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra, and Head of Global TV, Netflix, Bela Bajaria.

Women change makers Basanti Devi, Padma-award winning environmentalist from Pithoragarh known for her contribution towards revitalizing the Kosi river; Anshu Jamsenpa, a Padma Shri awardee for being the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017 and Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India, were also present at the launch.

Thakur while addressing the audience and media said that Ministry of I&B has been a vital part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with various initiatives. The idea of Azadi is intertwined with women emancipation in India and the Minister remarked that the term Azadi or freedom holds a wider connotation for women who have to fight stereotypes and taboos in the society as well. He added that emancipation of women was the hallmark of emancipation index of a society.

Speaking on the collaboration Thakur said "this initiative aims to bring out inspiring stories of Indians and these stories shall motivate and empower more people to achieve their goals".

He added that this was a long term partnership where different themes and diverse stories will be highlighted. "Netflix will be producing twenty five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development and other days of significance. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network", Thakur elaborated.

Thakur elaborated on the multiple dimensions of this partnership and said Netflix and Ministry will continue to organise training workshops and master classes to encourage film makers in India to create inspiring content on various topics under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Netflix and ministry will partner to develop a creative ecosystem by organising training programs for post-production, VFX, animation, music production among others and will be organised on ground and virtually", he announced.

The Minister lauded the remarkable achievements of the three women on the dais and said their stories will inspire people across the country. He also expressed hope that after this collaboration film makers from across the world will come to India to make films and documentaries for not just the Indian audience but to showcase it to the entire world. The Minister stated that the partnership between the Ministry and Netflix was only a beginning and will not be limited to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix, said that India was one of the most vibrant entertainment industries in the world and India was remarkably well placed in times of internet entertainment. "Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage", she said.

'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan' is an iconic initiative which brings out beautiful stories of inspirational Indians on various themes including Women Empowerment, Environment & Sustainability, and others. The diverse set of stories seek to motivate and empower Indians from every corner of the country.

The Ministry and Netflix have collaborated to produce the first set of videos featuring seven Women Change makers from across the country who share their experiences in breaking the glass ceiling. They are demonstrated as 'forces of nature' as they speak about what Azadi means to them. Showcasing the unique diversity of India, these two minute short films were shot in locations across the country and are narrated by acclaimed actor, Ms Neena Gupta.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 15:37 [IST]