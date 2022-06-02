YouTube
    Kathmandu, Jun 2: The bodies of four Indians, who were killed in a plane crash in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday, were cremated on Thursday at the sacred Pashupatinath Temple, situated along the banks of the Bagmati River, PTI reported.

    The last rites of the four Indians died in plane crash were performed at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

    The Tara Air Plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew when it crashed minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54) and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) were on a reunion trip to the Himalayan country along with their son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15) when the tragedy struck.

    The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Tripathi's brother and wife were present when the last rites of the four members of the family were performed.

    The Nepal government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash.

    According to a preliminary investigation carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), bad weather was the reason behind the crash of the plane.

    X