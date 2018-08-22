NEET will not be conducted twice a year, online mode only plan dropped

New Delhi, Aug 22: The ambitious plan to conduct the NEET medical and dental entrance exam twice a year has been dropped by the Union Government. Further it was also decided that the government would not also pursue the online mode only pattern for the NEET exam.

"The change in the Neet exam pattern as against the statement earlier, which will now be a single exam in pen-and-paper mode and in the same number of languages as has been conducted last year, is on the request of the ministry of health and family welfare, which wanted the same pattern followed last year to be maintained," officials said.

Subsequent to the tentative schedule released by the ministry last month, the HRD ministry on Tuesday made public the final schedule of examinations. Neet will be conducted on May 5, 2019.