NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy result to be declared today

New Delhi, Apr 04: The online stray vacancy result for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The counselling for the NEET UG 2021 will come to an end after the stray vacancy round seat allotment results are declared.

Candidates who secure a seat in the online stray vacancy round will have to report for admission at the colleges between April 5 and April 9 2022. The results will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee which is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the All India Quota and seats at the central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. The Online Stray Vacancy Result for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 once declared will be available on mcc.nic.in.

