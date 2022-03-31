NEET UG Counselling 2021 put on hold: What the Supreme Court said

New Delhi, Mar 31: NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Mop Up Round round counselling has been put on hold on the directive of the Supreme Court. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The court had directed the Centre to maintain status quo until March 31 in the mop up round of NEET PG 2021 counselling. It also asked the Director General of Health Services to reconsider the issues, including the decision of adding new seats.

"This is to inform all the candidates of NEET-PG counselling, 2021 and the participating colleges that vide Order dated 30/03/2022 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in W.P. (C) No. 174 of 2022, it has been directed as follows: "9. In the meantime, in order to obviate any further complications arising in the matter, the Union of India shall ensure that the process for completing the mop-up round is held in the same position as it stands at present till the Court takes up the matter tomorrow." A statement by the Medical Counselling Committee said.

"In view of the above, the NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 has been put-on hold until further orders from the Supreme Court of India," the MCC also said.

The court had observed that the 146 seats were not available for candidates in the previous rounds of counselling. Moreover they had no opportunity to take part in these seats, the court observed.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said these seats have been allocated to students who are lower in merits than those who were allotted seats in the rounds one and two of the counselling.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi, said this is one of the aspects which needs to be revisited by the DGHS.

The top court is hearing petitions filed by a group of doctors seeking to participate in mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling. During the hearing, the bench observed that the second aspect was regarding non-uniform application of the March 16 notice.

In one of the petitions, the petitioners have challenged the Medical Counselling Committee notice dated March 16 which restrains the participation in the mop-up round counselling if the candidate has already picked up seats in state quota.

The bench observed that as a consequence of the March 16 notice, candidates who are allotted seats in rounds one and two in the state quota are prevented from participating in the mop-up counselling for the All India quota.

It observed that prima facie, the notice has not been followed uniformly and this might cast a doubt as to whether allocation of seats in the All India quota in mop-up round is fair.

The bench asked the Centre to respond on these issues on Thursday and said until then, status quo in the mop-up round counselling be maintained.

On March 28, the Supreme Court had asked the DGHS to respond to a batch of petitions filed by a group of doctors seeking to participate in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling.

(With PTI inputs)

