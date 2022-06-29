NEET PG Result 2022 out: How to check results? Direct link is here

NEET UG 2022 admit card soon, exam city intimation slip released

New Delhi, Jun 29: The NEET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip has been released. More details are available on the official website.

All registered candidates can check the exam city intimation slips released by the National Testing Agency. The NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17.

Now that the exam city intimation slip has been released, candidates can expect that the NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released soon. Reports say that the NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released next week.

The medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects-Chemistry, Physics, Botany and Zoology. Each paper will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While section A will have 35 questions, section be will consist of 15 questions of which the candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. The NEET UG 2022 admit card once released will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

