NEET 2022, JEE Main exam dates to be released soon

New Delhi, Jan 10: The JEE Main, NEET 2022 Exam dates will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Last year the JEE Main exam dates were announced in December. The Engineering entrance exam is conducted four times a year for Tech aspirants. The BArch and BPlanning test is held twice a year. The JEE Main result is announced at the end of each session. However the all India rank list is announced at the end of the fourth and final session.

NEET 2022:

The NEET-PG counselling will commence from January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday, January 9. The Supreme Court on January 7, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22. It also upheld the validity of 27% OBC (Other Backward Classes) and 10% EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) quotas in the All India Quota seats, PTI reported.

"As assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, following the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates (sic)," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April that year. Its results were declared in the last week of September 2021, following which students for nearly 45,000 postgraduate seats had been waiting for the counselling to begin.