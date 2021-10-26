NEET 2021 phase 2 registration ends today: Result date yet to be announced

New Delhi, Oct 26: The extended window of NEET 2021 phase 2 registration ends today. More details are available on the official website.

The registration window for NEE 2021 phase 2 will end at 11.50 am today. Those who want to register or make changes may do so by 11.50 am today. The NEET 2021 result is likely to be announced soon after the the registration window closes. However candidates must note that there is no official confirmation on the date for the NEET 2021 result.

During the NEET 2021 phase 2 correction window, a candidate can edit gender, email id, address, category, nationality, sub-category and the fields of the second phase. It must be noted that the National Testing Agency has already released the provisional NEET answer key and the final answer key would be uploaded on the day the results are announced.

On Monday, the Supreme Court told the Centre to the NEET PG Counselling on hold.The court said that the NEET PG be put on hold until it decides the validity of the implementation of the EWS and OBC reservation in the all India quota.

The NEET PG counselling fro 50 per cent seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 The NEET aspirants mentioned before the Bench that in terms of official communication from the DG of health services, the counselling will commence on October 25. They said that the entire process may be over during the pendency of the issue before the court.

The Centre assured the court that the counselling will not commence until the SC decides on the validate of the decision by the government to introduce OBC and EWS reservation.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 9:38 [IST]