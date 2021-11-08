YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET 2021 counselling: Full list of best medical, dental colleges in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: With the NEET 2021 counselling for undergraduate medical admission all set to begin, it is time to check out the top medical colleges as per the National Institution Ranking Framework. More details will also be available on the official website.

    NEET 2021 counselling: Full list of best medical, dental colleges in India

    Every year the Ministry of Education released the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Let us take a look at the top medical and dental colleges as part of NEET 2021 as per NIRF 2021.

    NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top medical colleges

    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
    • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
    • Christian Medical College, Vellore
    • National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    • Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
    • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
    • Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
    • Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
    • King Georges Medical University, Lucknow
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

    NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top dental colleges

    • Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
    • Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
    • Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
    • Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
    • King Georges Medical University, Lucknow
    • A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
    • Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
    • Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
    • SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
    • SRM Dental College, Chennai

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X