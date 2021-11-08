For Quick Alerts
NEET 2021 counselling: Full list of best medical, dental colleges in India
New Delhi, Nov 08: With the NEET 2021 counselling for undergraduate medical admission all set to begin, it is time to check out the top medical colleges as per the National Institution Ranking Framework. More details will also be available on the official website.
Every year the Ministry of Education released the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Let us take a look at the top medical and dental colleges as part of NEET 2021 as per NIRF 2021.
NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top medical colleges
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
- King Georges Medical University, Lucknow
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal
NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top dental colleges
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
- King Georges Medical University, Lucknow
- A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
- SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
- SRM Dental College, Chennai
