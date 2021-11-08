NEET 2021 counselling: Full list of best medical, dental colleges in India

New Delhi, Nov 08: With the NEET 2021 counselling for undergraduate medical admission all set to begin, it is time to check out the top medical colleges as per the National Institution Ranking Framework. More details will also be available on the official website.

Every year the Ministry of Education released the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Let us take a look at the top medical and dental colleges as part of NEET 2021 as per NIRF 2021.

NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top medical colleges

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

King Georges Medical University, Lucknow

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

NEET 2021 Counselling: List of NIRF 2021 top dental colleges

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

King Georges Medical University, Lucknow

A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad

SRM Dental College, Chennai

