NEET 2020 to be held on schedule as SC refuses to intervene

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The NEET 2020 exams will be held on schedule on September 13 as the Supreme Court has refused to intervene. The court said it would not intervene in the varied petitions seeking postponement of the exams.

Last week, the court rejected a petition that sought review of its August 17 order which allowed the conduct of the NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) examination.

The court was then hearing a petition filed by the Cabinet Ministers of six non-BJP ruled states. The petitioners had said that the exams should be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court which was hearing the plea by ministers from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab , Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh said that there is no merit in the plea.

The court''s August 17 order, which allowed the exams to be held has become a political battle as the ministers of six states -- ruled by parties like Congress, TMC, JMM, NCP and Shiv Sena -- sought postponement of the exams "in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised."

The top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

The court had on August 17, dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to NTA to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.