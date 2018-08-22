New Delhi, Aug 22: The registration process for the NEET 2019 will begin on November 1 2018. The dates were announced after the government said that it was dropping its plan on conducting NEET for medical and dental courses twice a year.

Another decision to conduct the exam only through online mode was also dropped. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) would however be held twice a year.

NEET 2019: Important dates:

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019.