NEET 2019: Full schedule for NEET PG and NEET MDS

New Delhi, Sep 11: The NEET 2019 full schedule has been announced. The schedule for the NEET PG and NEET MDS exam is available on the official website.

The exam will between December 2018 and January 2019, with NEET PG 2019 on January 6 and NEET MDS on December 14, 2018

Complete information about the registration process will be out in October 2018.

The examination schedule for NEET PG and NEET MDS 2019, which are MCQ-based tests is also available on https://nbe.edu.in.

NEET 2019: Full schedule

NEET-PG 2019: January 6, 2109

NEET-MDS 2019: December 14, 2018

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination-Screening Test: December 14, 2018

DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET): December 14, 2018