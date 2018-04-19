CBSE NEET 2018: Only 4% candidates likely to get admission this year

The NEET 2018 admit card has been released. The admit card or hall ticket is now available on the official website. NEET 2018 is scheduled to take place on May 6 this year, from 10am to 1pm. The admit card was to release in the second week of April.

The process for admission to undergraduate dental and medical courses across the country is likely to get more challenging. There are 66,000 seats are on offer for the admission. It means only 4.49 (approx 4) will be able to get the admission out of 100 students.

According to the statistics revealed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the number of total registrations for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year stands at 1.33 million (13.36 lakh), up from 1.15 million (11.5 lakh) who had applied in 2017. There has been an increase of almost 200,000 in a year. With a limited number of seats available for aspiring students, the competition keeps getting tougher, reported the Hindustan Times.

Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given in admit cards for appearing in the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on May 6.

The candidate may note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id.

The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. Candidates should carefully examine the admit card downloaded by then for all the entries made in it.

According to the regulations, the candidate must show, on demand, the admit card for admission in the examination hall. A candidate who does not possess a valid Admit Card will not be admitted to the examination hall under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any material except the admit card and photograph inside the Examination Hall. For the NEET 2018 exam, candidates will need to bring admit card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

