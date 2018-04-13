NEET 2018 Admit cards expected anytime soon: How to download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) anytime soon on the official website for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2018 - cbseneet.nic.in.

As per the official advertisement, NEET admit card 2018 is supposed to be released in the second week of April.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website cbseneet.nic.in.

After downloading the NEET admit card 2018, candidates should check the important entries like Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

Candidates must carry admit card and photograph (two passport size) to the exam hall.

NEET 2018 is scheduled to take place on May 6 this year, from 10 am to 1 pm. The exam will consist of one paper containing 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

How to download NEET 2018 admit cards

Visit the official website of NEET at cbseneet.nic.in

Click on the link for admit card

Key in required details on the login page and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

After downloading the same candidates can take a printout of the same

