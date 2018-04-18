NEET 2018 Admit Card released, check dress code for exam day on May 6

The NEET 2018 Admit Card for NEET UG 2018 exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018. It would be conducted in offline mode. NEET UG is a national level examination conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses offered by medical and dental college in the country. NEET UG 2018 scores will be accepted by all central universities, state-funded universities, deemed to be universities, and private universities.

The NEET Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted.

per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET exam should be dressed in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET UG 2018 dress code prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc.

Students should be wearing only slippers or sandals with low heels and not shoes. Girls should not wear any close-toed footwear.

Candidates who would be coming to the examination centre in a customary dress for appearing in the examination would need to report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 9:30 am so that they could be frisked properly. CBSE has emphasized that the dress code has been implemented in order to ensure fair conduct in the examination and hence students should stick to it. The admit cards can be downloaded at cbseneet.nic.in

How to download NEET 2018 Admit Card:

Go to www.cbseneet.nic.in

Click on the NEET Admit Card link. You will find the link in the menu toward the bottom of the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin

Download admit card

Take a printout

