Need to put house in order, Sonia tells Congress leader after series of electoral losses

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: The interim chief of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi said that there is a need to put the house in order. The comments were made during an address to party members, following the series of losses in the elections.

The Congress failed to make any impact during the elections that were held in West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Failed the nation: Sonia attacks PM Modi on COVID-19 handling

"We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly," Sonia Gandhi said at the Congress Working Committee meeting.