Need proof of surgical strike: KCR

New Delhi, Feb 14: K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana continue with his attack on Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma over the 2016 surgical strikes in 2016.

KCR said that he backed the demand by Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi demanding proof of the surgical strikes. There is nothing wrong in him asking for proof of the strikes. Even now I am asking and the let the government show the proof. It is their responsibility as there are apprehensions among the people, he said.

Sarma had said that the opposition was insulting the martyrs by raising questions on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. "In an attempt to prove their loyalty to Gandhi family, they've (opposition have) betrayed the Army. My loyalty is with the army. Abuse me all your life, I don't care," Sarma told ANI.

He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?" Sarma has said last week.

