Need to create congenial atmosphere in the banks for the poor debt seekers

New Delhi, Aug 24: If the people from the banking sector talked about reform in the industry by whatever means it could be done, politicians talked about statute and law to fix problems faced by it. The beginning and end of the India Banking Conclave touched upon the humane aspect of the banking when speakers like Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju and Swadeshi Jagran Manch All India Sangathak Kashmiri Lal talked about humane aspect of the banking sector.

Kashmiri Lal said that in the past five year Rs 23,000 crore banking frauds have been unearthed. So there is a need for reform in the banking sector. But the humane face of banks must remain intact when he said that 30 crore Jan Dhan Accounts were converted into saving bank account by banks and fine was imposed on Jan Dhan Account holders. So these things must be taken into account. Now if one talks about banking fraud, it was done with the help of people inside as without that it was impossible. But this time round the government is taking stringent action as people's faith remained intact on the banking that was due to the present dispensation in Delhi.

Kashmiri Lal talked about Nobel laureate from Pakistan Mohammad Yunush who is known to all that how he understood problem of poor in his country and started banking. He started micro financing by starting cooperative bank. "We too run micro financing and if the banking system get corrected no one will come to us. So every time we do we expect that this is the end. We always think that this will not come to us again but still people are coming to us. So as long as banking is not poor people friendly, they keep coming to us. They don't want to get humiliated by the banks so they come to us."

Similarly minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju had said that People's faith and trust in the banking sector is still maximum despite some controversy there should not be any scope for compromise, financial discipline must remain robust. Banking sector is driving the economy of India. "It is my constitutional obligation that good suggestion that comes must be implemented."

Rijiju said that If India has to become Super power without good economic condition it is not possible. "We want to make India a prosperous nation. People working in the bank are satisfied people. People get respect as they think people in the banking sector are honest as you keep our money safe as you are treasury of the country and this faith must be kept intact. You will drive country, economy of the country towards growth I am very sure about it."