NDRF rescues 35 families marooned in Ahmednagar

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 35 families marooned in Arangaon village after a check dam collapsed on Wednesday evening causing flood in the village.

"The incident happened in the evening. Pimpaldoh lake has breached causing 35 people to be marooned in Parit vasti of Valunj village. Some correction in name of village and number of people marooned. It's raining since afternoon in the area, " Indian Express quoted NDRF as saying.

Arangaon village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

(More details awaited)