YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action report on Kamra's 'doctored' video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notice to Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday for failing to submit a report on the action taken against comedian Kunal Kamra, who had allegedly posted a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.

    NCPCR summons Twitter for not filing action report on Kamras doctored video
    NCPCR summons Twitter

    The country's apex child rights body, on May 5, had sought action against Kamra for tweeting the "doctored" video. The Commission has now asked the Director, Twitter Communications India, to appear on Wednesday with the details of the action taken report.

    "A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter. "However, no such ATR has been yet received by the Commission," the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

    Kamra had shared the purported video of Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang -- 'Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain", a Bollywood song about price rise. PTI

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X