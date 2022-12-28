‘Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp’ to showcase PM Modi govt's achievements, future commitments

11 lakh copies of calendars to be printed, 2.5 lakh in regional languages.



New Delhi, Dec 28: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday released the official calendar of the Union government for 2023, saying it would not just showcase the Narendra Modi dispensation's achievements and its future commitments but also serve as "a reminder of our duties".

The calendar with the theme 'Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp', to be made available across all government offices and panchayati raj institutions in the country, has "an impressive collection" of 12 images for each of 12 months depicting "a dynamically growing India", the Information and Broadcasting Minister said in his address after unveiling the 'Government of India calendar 2023' at an event.

While the collection of 12 select images in the calendar presents a glimpse into the "strenuous efforts" made by the government towards public welfare, they also reflect the Prime Minister's belief in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', he added.

The Centre's official calendar has been published, both in digital and physical format, after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country in 2020. "This edition of the calendar will showcase both the achievements of the government so far and the commitment for the future, hence its theme is 'Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp'. The calendar is a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's belief in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," Thakur said.

This edition of the calendar is not just a collection of images or a document to see dates but it is also a medium to remind the achievements made in the past and take pride in them as well as the commitments made for the future, he said. "When we see this calendar hanging on the walls, it will remind us of our duties," he added. Thakur said the calendar will be made available in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, and distributed across all government offices, panchayati raj institutions, health centres, central government-run schools, offices of the block development officers and those of the districts magistrates across the country. The calendars will also be available for purchase by public sector undertakings and autonomous institutions, he said.

"A total of 11 lakh copies will be printed and 2.5 lakh copies will be distributed in regional languages to the panchayats," he added.

About the Calendar

The Calendar 2023 depicts the resolve of Government of India for bringing in all round development as per the vision, initiative and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Each month highlights select governance principles and policies that have played a crucial role in nurturing a strong India.

January

As India entered Amrit Kaal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rechristened Rajpath as Kartavya Path in September 22. This act symbolised breaking the shackles of the colonial mindset and moving on the path of duty towards our nation.

February

February is dedicated to "Kisan Kalyan," or Farmer Welfare programmes. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appropriately stated that farmers are our nation's pride and the government has implemented several policies aimed at empowering farmers for building a prosperous India.

March

March is the month to honour the spirit of Indian women - Nari Shakti. Thanking women in every home, we are here to observe International Women's Day on March 8th. It is a month to celebrate all women who have broken the glass ceiling and made a mark for themselves and set examples for others to follow. Government of India honours the women achievers with the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' every year.

April

Emphasis on educational reforms remains one of the government's key agendas. This goal is the essence of the Prime Minister's slogan, "Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat", and the theme for April is Shikshit Bharat. With reforms like the New Education Policy introducing ground-level changes in primary, secondary, and higher education, the Indian education system is undergoing a long-awaited overhaul.

May

May is the dedicated month for the Skill India program. The National Skills Development Mission intends to train over 30 crore people in India with wide-ranging skills through streamlined institutional approaches. Skilling would ensure that no youth in the country falls short of reaching his or her true potential.

June

The International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement to encourage people of all ages in India to adopt a physically active lifestyle. The theme of the month Fit India, Hit India,'' takes the mantra of fitness to every home in India.

July

No discussion on health is complete without a reference to environmental health. India has been at the forefront in choosing healthier alternatives that are climate-friendly. Mission LiFE is designed to develop programs to make people adopt the 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle' way of life.

August

The splendid performances of India's sportspersons, not only in the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games but also in the international games held for differently abled people,

have made all of us proud. The theme for August is Khelo India. From offering support to Indian sportspersons at the grass-root levels to creating world-class infrastructure, Khelo India promises to take India to the top of the podium across all sports.

September

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or "The World Is One Family" is the theme for September. India's G-20 presidency based on - "One Earth, One Family, One Future" takes this ancient Indian paradigm global. It says that interests and concerns affect all people alike, and we should collaborate to improve the quality of life of every living being on the planet.

October

While reaching for the stars, we firmly also have our eyes on fulfilling the country's basic needs. The government, through National Food Security Act, has endorsed the right to food for all Indians. The theme for the month of October, therefore, is Food Security.

November

Inspired by Prime Minister's zeal to make India aatmanirbhar the theme for November is Self-reliant India. And this dream is best realized with the commissioning of INS Vikrant on September 2, 2022. It is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

December

Focused on enhancing life and celebrating the hidden talent and treasures of the Northeast, Prime Minister has called the eight states in the Northeast as Ashtalakshmi. It signifies the importance of these eight states' trade, commerce, natural resources, and diverse culture for India's prosperity and seen as step towards building an inclusive India.