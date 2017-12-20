Bihar: Naxals attack Masudan railway station, 2 railways staff abducted

Naxals reportedly attacked the Masudan Railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night.

The group reportedly also set fire to railway property at the station. There are no reports yet of any casualties.

Assistant Station Master and one other railway staff have been abducted by the Naxals. No official statement has come as yet.

#SpotVisuals: Naxals attacked Masudan Railway Station, late last night & torched station property. 2 officials, including Assistant Station Master, abducted. pic.twitter.com/PZ9oNsXPUh — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017

Police said the armed men torched the communication room at the station. No casualties have been reported so far but services along the Bhagalpur-Kiul line. All passengers have requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure.

As per ANI, Assistant Station Master abducted by naxals from Masudan Railway Station called up Maldah DRM saying naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway detains 3 trains in Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division in the light of naxal attack at Masudan Railway Station, services have once again been stopped at Kiul point, a statement from CPRO Eastern Railway said.

In August, a train was hijacked by them in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. In March, a group of 20 alleged Naxalites attacked an Odisha railway station, Doikallu, with explosives.

OneIndia News