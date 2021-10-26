Haven't been summoned, in Delhi for different purpose, says Sameer Wankhede

New Delhi, Oct 26: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been making one allegation after another against Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), ever since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Cordelia drug bust case.

Especially in the last week, the NCP leader has intensified his attack - personally and professionally. Here, are the five major allegations made by him in the last month.

NCB Let Off 3 in Drug Case

Days after Aryan Khan's arrest, Nawab Malik said that NCB let off three individuals after detaining them from the cruise party where Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested. "The day raid was conducted, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said 8 to 10 people were detained but the fact is a total of 11 people were detained by the NCB that night.

They were brought to the NCB office but later three of them were released. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala. Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Bhartiya alias Mohit Kamboj. He was allowed to go after his father and uncle reached the NCB office." He further added that the three were let off after the BJP leaders' intervention.

Extortion in the Maldives

Malik made allegations of extortion against Sameer Wankhede and questioned the reason behind his visit to foreign countries. He shared pictures of his family members on social media

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people in false cases. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. What was the officer and his family doing in the Maldives and Dubai? This has to be clarified by Sameer Wankhede.

Bogus Cases Against Celebs for Publicity

Malik alleged Wankhede filed "bogus cases" against celebrities to get publicity. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's case, he said "Actor Rhea Chakraborty was framed based on the payment of ₹4,000. Based on WhatsApp chats, dozens of actors and actresses were paraded at the NCB office.

Forged Birth Certificate

Nawab Malik claimed Sameer Wankhede used forged documents including his birth certificate. Malik tweeted a photo of the purported certificate, saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede ka yahan se shuru hua furjiwada. (Sameer Dawood Wankhede's document forging started from here). Wankhede's name is 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and he is a Muslim by birth. I have published his birth certificate (online). I had to make an effort to find it...he got the IRS job on bogus certificate...I shall reveal more such acts of his 'bogusgiri'.

Also, he brought up the issue of the NCB officer's two marriages.

Sameer Wankhede Illegally Tapping Phones

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused NCB official Sameer Wankhede of illegal phone tapping and announced that he will hand over a letter on the official's misdeeds' to the agency head.

Sameer Wankhede through two persons in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people, said Malik.