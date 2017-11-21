Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes in Kochi

Remotely piloted aircraft searcher on a routine surveillance mission crashed while taking off North of Naval airfield at Wellington Island on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry is being constituted to investigate the cause of the accident, reported ANI.

No damage to life or property reported.

"A remotely piloted aircraft 'Searcher' on a routine surveillance mission crashed north of the naval airfield INS Garuda after take off at 10:25 am," a Defence release said.

"However, there has been no casualty or damage to property. A Board of Inquiry as been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident," it said.

It may be recalled that a Dornier Aircraft of the Navy had crashed during a flying sortie off the Goa coast in 2015. Three people were on the plane when it went down.

More details are awaited.

(With agency input)