    Navy Vice Admiral moves court over appointment of Karambir Singh as next chief

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma on Monday moved the court against his supersession and appointment of Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Chief of Navy.

    Verma, who heads the Andaman and Nicobar command, would have become the chief on the rule of seniority. However, the Modi government on March 23 appointed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the new Navy Chief.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    In his petition, the Vice Admiral has challenged the government's move to ignore seniority and appoint his junior as the next chief of Navy.

    This was the second time, including the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Army Chief in 2016, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had not gone by seniority but merit among the senior most officers.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
