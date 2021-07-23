Navjot Singh Sidhu to take over as Punjab Congress chief today; CM Amarinder likely to attend

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, July 23: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's media advisor said that the CM has invited party leaders for tea on Friday from where they will "all go for the installation" of the new Congress team under Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In an apparent bid to bury the differences with the CM, Sidhu too in a separate letter requested Amarinder Singh to come for the installation ceremony and said he had "no personal agenda".

Will survive challenges in the future: Shilpa Shetty shares first post after Raj Kundra's arrest

"My resolve and commitment on Punjab's issues and fulfilling high command's pro-people 18-point agenda for the welfare of every Punjabi is well-known to you and all," Sidhu had said.

"Thus as the eldest of our Punjab Congress family, I request you to please come and bless the new team," he wrote.

CM's media adviser's tweet came after Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian, two of the four newly appointed working presidents for the state party unit, extended a formal invite to the CM at his farmhouse in Mohali's Siswan for the installation ceremony.

More than 3,000 Indian citizens died in 70 countries due to COVID-19: MEA

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister had opposed Sidhu's appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won't meet him until the cricketer-turned-politician apologised for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

On Thursday, after the Congress leaders met the chief minister, the media adviser tweeted, "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:08 [IST]