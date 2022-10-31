Now an authority in states, UTs to look into cops' misconduct, redressal mechanism: Centre

National Unity Day: MHA announces Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022 on occasion of National Unity Day.

The medals were conferred for special operations relating to managing of terrorism, border disputes, narcotics and arms. The list announced today includes 13 awardees from Telangana, 19 from Delhi, 16 from Punjab, 4 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevaria in Gujarat on his birth anniversary-October 31. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Coimbatore car blast to be probed by NIA orders MHA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Sardar Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India with his farsightedness, despite attempts by some forces to keep the country divided.

Shah also said that in the next 25 years, India will be able to realise the dream of the country's freedom fighters of making India a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of independence, news agency PTI reported.

He said this while flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the national capital.

"Even during that time, there were efforts by some forces to keep India divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his farsightedness and political acumen," he said.

Sardar Patel wanted a strong, inclusive, sensitive and alert India: PM Modi on Rashtriya Ekta Divas

The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the bridge collapse on Sunday in Gujarat. "Several people lost their lives in yesterday's incident in Gujarat. I express condolences to the families of all those who died in the unfortunate incident. May they rest in peace."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 13:09 [IST]