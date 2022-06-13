National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summons, asked to appear before ED on June 23

National Herald: Chidambaram suffers rib fracture after he was pushed by police

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 13: Former Union Minister and senior leader P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by the police today during the party's protest in Delhi.

"When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!

Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days

I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," tweeted Chidambaram.

When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!



Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days



I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 13, 2022

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a video statement on Twitter targeted the BJP and said the Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism.

"Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism. Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was hit by police, his glasses were thrown on the ground, he has a hairline fracture in his left rib. MP Pramod Tiwari was thrown on the road. He has head injury and rib fracture. Is this a democracy?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video statement that he tweeted.

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, who left for the ED office from the Congress headquarters in Akbar Road, was accompanied by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Priyanka sat on Rahul Gandhi's left side in his vehicle as the convoy of seven SUVs, escorted by armed CRPF personnel, entered the ED office oN APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Rahul Gandhi, 51, is a Z+ category protectee of the CRPF after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's SPG cover in 2019.

The ED recorded the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).