    National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi asked to reappear tomorrow before ED

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been asked to reappear again tomorrow before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.

    Sonia Gandhi

    The 75-five-year old Gandhi was questioned for over five hours during her second day of questioning in the case.

    The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 19:17 [IST]
    X