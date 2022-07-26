National Herald case: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for second round of questioning on July 25

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi asked to reappear tomorrow before ED

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 26: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been asked to reappear again tomorrow before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.

The 75-five-year old Gandhi was questioned for over five hours during her second day of questioning in the case.

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 19:17 [IST]