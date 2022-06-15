YouTube
    National Herald case: ED calls Rahul Gandhi for 4th time on Friday

    New Delhi, Jun 15: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Reportedly, Rahul sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

    His questioning on Wednesday, which has already run for more than eight hours, is expected to end soon.

    Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his ''Z+'' category CRPF security escort.

    He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

    rahul gandhi national herald

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 21:32 [IST]
