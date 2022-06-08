National Herald case: Covid positive Sonia Gandhi to skip ED summon today, seeks more time

With Sonia, Rahul getting ED summons, lets look at what the case is

New Delhi, Jun 08: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before the agency today in connection with a money laundering case linked to the AJL-National Herald Newspaper case.

However, Sonia, who has tested positive for Covid-19, may not appear before the agency and has sought more time as she has not tested Covid-19 negative.

Sonia, who was summoned by the ED in a case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 8. Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the law enforcement agency on June 13 after he sought exemption on an earlier date.

The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

Terming the ED summons "politics of revenge," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said: "This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country.

"National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose..."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 13:53 [IST]