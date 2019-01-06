National Herald case: Associated Journals moves double bench over eviction order

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 6: Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) on Sunday moved double bench of Delhi High Court challenging the single bench order which had directed to vacate Herald house.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the Congress party to vacate the decades-old Herald House, which belongs to the party's mouthpiece National Herald.

The government had previously sent an eviction notice to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the owner of National Herald, arguing that it had violated the lease agreement under which it was rented Herald House.

Herald House sits on prime real estate in downtown Delhi's ITO neighbourhood.

AJL had filed a petition seeking the eviction notice to be overturned. The Delhi High Court has refused to do so and has set a two-week deadline by when Herald House must be evicted.